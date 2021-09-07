St. John’s Parish celebrates 125th year

Last weekend was a busy one for members of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The parish celebrated its 125th anniversary celebration on Friday evening, Sept. 3, and then hosted its annual Parish Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.The anniversary celebration was held in Werner Hall.At this program, Father John Norman served as the Master of Ceremonies. Hank Thieman welcomed those present. He said, “The parish is fortunate to have Deacon John Starman, Father John Norman and Father Kevin Vogel. We appreciate all the work put into this. Like many parishes, volunteers are what make the parish work.”Eldora Wirges Schrad said she is very proud of the parish. She added that her husband Don is very proud of Petersburg.Several others shared memories.Following the meal, a history of the parish on video was shown by Kathy Seier, which included several parish members who spoke about their memories of the parish. Also appearing on the video were many of the many priests who have served the parish. The video was shown on a screen which Thieman explained was purchased with funds remaining after the alumni committee disbanded. A projector and sound system were also a great gift to the parish, he said.St. John the Baptist Catholic Church was established in 1896. It was officially incorporated in 1900 with a parish of 60 members. Prior to 1896, the Raeville parish priest served the communities’ spiritual needs.