Albion youth competing in two national events

Evelyn Rose of Albion will be competing in two national events later this month.She and her Holstein heifer calf, Willow Edge Denver Oreo, earned a third place finish in the junior class and placed ninth overall in the spring heifer class at the Minnesota State Fair.That qualified them to compete in the World Dairy Expo contest to be held Sept. 27 at Madison, WI.Also, Evelyn qualified at the Boone County Fair in her first attempt at the pedal tractor pull, and placed third in her class at the recent Nebraska State Fair.That qualified her to compete in the National Pedal Pull to be held Sept. 25 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD.Evelyn is seven years old and a second grader at Boone Central Elementary.She is the daughter of Dorie and James Rose of Albion. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Tami Schademann and great granddaughter of Lester Schademann, all of Albion.