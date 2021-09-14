Parent-teacher conferences next week at area schools

Parent-teacher conferences are coming up next week at Boone Central, Newman Grove and St. Edward Public Schools.

• Boone Central will hold conferences Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 8 p.m. for all students. There will be no school for students that day.

• Newman Grove Public School will hold conferences from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

• St. Edward Public School will hold conferences Thursday, Sept. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. for all students. The students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. that day.