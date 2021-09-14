Petersburg Legion conducts flag retirement ceremony

On Monday evening, Sept. 13, the Petersburg American Legion Post 334 held a flag retirement ceremony. Burning is the correct method of disposing of an unusable flag. Post member Hank Thieman welcomed guests saying, “This ceremony has special significance because it is so close to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The Legion will honorably burn the used, tattered or flimsy flags. The real value of these flags is beyond the price paid. I hope that the flags burned today will be replaced by new flags.”

Legion Auxiliary member JoAnn Mattner presented the devotion thanking God for our country and flag. She asked that our hearts be renewed. Following taps, flags were placed in the fire.

According to flag disposal protocol, those assembled, with the exception of the leader and the color guard, dismissed single file and departed in silence. The leader and the color guard remained until the flags were completely consumed. Then, the fire was safely extinguished and the ashes buried.