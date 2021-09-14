St. Edward hosts successful blood drive

St. Edward community hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the St. Edward Catholic Church.

There were 36 donors who presented, collecting 31 units.

Milestone donors were Keith Carter-16 gallons, Doug Nelson-nine gallons, Justy Riggs-two gallons and Brent Werts-two gallons. First time donor was Mike Cunningham.

The next blood drive will be held Nov. 3 at St. Edward High School.