Village Board highlights recent awards

Chairman Corey Stokes called attention to the awards received in the Keep Nebraska Beautiful program at the Sept. 7 village board meeting.

They are displayed in the village office for anyone to see.

As announced previously, Petersburg was awarded first place in the Keep Nebraska Beautiful competition. Petersburg was also awarded the prestigious Deanie Anderson award.

Stokes said, “For Petersburg to get the Deanie Anderson award is a big deal. The village last received this award in 2016.”

Members agreed Harry and Bernie Cunningham put a lot of work and time into preparing the entry. Petersburg is fortunate to have such capable people.

It has been asked why all the awards from past years are not displayed. The reason given was they ran out of shelving.

Members agreed they need to have additional shelves and will see who built the older shelving and get them to replicate the ones already there.