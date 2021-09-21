Blood drive in Petersburg Friday

Petersburg community will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 24, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 105 North Second Street.

Contact JoAnn Mattner at 650-224-9378 or Kathy Koch at 402-386-5481. Donors may also use their rapid pass.

All eligible blood donors are urged to give blood as there is an ongoing blood shortage. You may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility.