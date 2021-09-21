Deacon Claire Meyer serving Trinity Lutheran Church

Deacon Claire Meyer is now serving Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.She recently moved to the parsonage and has filled the pulpit for several Sundays.Claire moved from Omaha with her family, which includes three children, Isaac, 12; Liz, 8, and Aaron, 7. Her mother, Lucy, also made the move with her.Claire grew up in Omaha and has three brothers, two sisters, and nine nieces and nephews.She has served in rural and urban congregations as the director of faith information. She has a bachelor’s degree in religion from Midland University, a master’s degree in theology from Wartburg Theological Seminary, and has started her ministerial studies at Luther Seminary.She said she loves cooking, quilting, coloring books, TV and time with family and friends.