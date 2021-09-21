Newman Grove School Board adopts new budget

Newman Grove School Board adopted the 2021-22 school district budget as presented after a lengthy discussion on Monday night, Sept. 13.

Superintendent Mikal Shalikow provided the board with detailed explanations of the reasons for the 11.17 percent increase in the district’s total tax request. No district patrons were present for the hearing or meeting.

Total property taxes this year were proposed at $4,224,709, which is an increase of $424,490 or 11.17 percent from last year’s total request of $3,800,219.

“The school board has been extremely responsible fiscally, and it is never easy to raise taxes on the district tax payers,” stated Superintendent Shalikow. “I really encourage anyone who has questions regarding the budget or any part of the district spending to make an appointment to talk with me.”

The general fund tax request is the biggest difference in this year’s budget. Last year’s general fund tax request was $2,867,691, while this year’s general fund request is $3,285,317 — an increase of $417,624.

Necessary cash reserve of $500,000 is listed in this year’s gen­eral fund, where no cash reserve was listed last year.

Tax Request History

Superintendent Shalikow pointed out that the general fund tax request remained in the range of $2.1 million to $2.33 million over a 10-year period from 2009-10 to 2018-19. Meanwhile, expenditures were increasing and cash reserves were being depleted.

Starting in 2019-20, the board began increasing the general fund property tax request to build up cash reserves. The general fund tax rate was $2,731,623 in 2019-20, increasing to $2,867,692 for 2020-21 and to $3,285,318 for 2021-22.

Costs for replacing several vans used in student transportation are also included in the new general fund budget, Shalikow said.

The superintendent stated this should be the last year the board will need to raise general fund taxes. By the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, he expects the district to have necessary cash flows and be able to reduce taxes in coming years.

Property tax support for the bond fund is only slightly higher than last year at $737,374, and the special building fund tax rate is the same as last year at $202,020.