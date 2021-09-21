Splash pad funding application submitted

A funding application for Petersburg’s splash pad project was submitted Friday, Sept. 17, to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for grant funding through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The grant required at least $80,000 in matching funds. A total of about $85,000 has been raised so far, and fund-raising is continuing.

Successful applicants will be notified in January, 2022.

Todd Heithoff, committee chairman, said the group hopes construction can begin in the spring of 2022.

Michelle Olson, executive director of the Boone County Development Agency, Inc., worked with the committee on the grant application.