St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department recently placed this 6×6 tanker truck in service last week for use in fighting range and field fires.
The truck came from the Nebraska Forest Service, and a lot of time and effort has been spent on this unit since it arrived in early August.
The tank and pump, along with mechanical work, repainting and upgrades were done by fire department members and local area mechanics and tradesmen.
St. Edward Fire Department renovates ‘6×6’ tanker truck for service
