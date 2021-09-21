St. Edward grad Melody McDonald pursues ag career goals at NCTA

Throughout two decades of being around cats, dogs, horses, goats and cattle, Melody MacDonald is certain her future involves beef cattle and animal health care.

This fall, the Fullerton, Nebraska native has returned as a third-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, studying veterinary technology with an emphasis in large animal health.

She’d set lofty goals during her years at St. Edward High School where she was active in FFA, vocal music, cheerleading, student council, and mentoring 7th-grade students.

There was no question on aspirations to pursue interests in agriculture and livestock.

She will complete her courses in March, leave for an 8-week internship, and graduate in May with the class of ’22.

As NCTA wrapped up its 2020-21 college year last May at awards night, MacDonald was named the school’s Aggie of the Year.

Complete story in the Sept. 22 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.