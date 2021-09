After having to skip the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, the Albion Area Arts Council will begin its 2021-2022 season with a must-see concert featuring the exciting flute/violin duo, “Sonic Escape – Daredevils with Instruments.”The concert is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.