Bud’s Sanitary Service is featured business
Bud’s Sanitary Service has now been a family business for more than 40 years.
The Nienabers operated the trash disposal service in area towns for nearly 37 years, selling it to their daughter and son in law, Holly and Daryl Guthard, on Jan. 1, 2017.
The Guthards now provide service in 22 total communities located in nine counties. They have nine employees, two of which have been with the company since 1980.
