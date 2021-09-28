Jill Anding of Albion has joined Thrivent as a financial professional and has opened an office at 1112 West State Street in Albion.
Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization offering advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs to more than two million clients nationwide.
Before joining Thrivent as a financial professional, Anding worked at Thrivent as a Community Engagement Leader.
Jill Anding joins Thrivent as financial professional
Jill Anding of Albion has joined Thrivent as a financial professional and has opened an office at 1112 West State Street in Albion.