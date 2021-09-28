St. Edward High School honors Homecoming royalty

St. Edward High School Homecoming Royal Court was honored at halftime of their football game against Santee Friday night, Sept. 24.

Seniors MaKayla Matchett and Cole Mowrey were honored as Queen and King.

Attendants included freshman Trinity Sindelar, sophomore Skyelar Sindelar, junior Kianna Cruise, senior Jenna Czarnick, senior Kaeley Linden, senior Logan Reeg, senior Andrew Breceda, junior Trey Divis, sophomore Trevin Mowrey and freshman Mason Steensnes.

Crown Bearers were kindergarteners Eleanor Lawrence and Hunter Strilkivsky.