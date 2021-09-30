All queen candidates for Pope John CC this year

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Homecoming Coronation ceremonies will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the St. Boniface Gymnasium. Guests are welcome to attend.

All members of senior class are 2021 queen candidates. There are no male seniors in the class this year. The queen candidates are (above, l.-r.) Emily Mlnarik,

Natalie Reicks, Abby Hemenway, Kaylee Ramold, Trista Hemenway and Lexi Bode.