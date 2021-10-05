Health District sends letter to Petersburg residents

East Central District Health Department sent a letter to Petersburg residents about the Campylobacter illness that was present in the community from Aug. 30 to Sept. 18, 2021.

Findings as of Oct. 1 were that the towns water supply was not the cause of the illness. Also ruled out were beef, pork and poultry food items.

No single community event or food source venue appeared to the cause.

The health district plans to continue their investigation.

Complete story in the Oct. 6 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.