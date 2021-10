Redistricting legislation was passed last week by the Nebraska Legislature and signed into law after a nearly month-long special session.It resulted in several changes to District 41. The district still includes Boone County, but will no longer include Garfield, Antelope or Pierce counties.District 41 now expands on the southern edge to include most of Buffalo and Hall counties, except for the cities of Grand Island, Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton.