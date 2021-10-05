Lions Club conducts screenings at school

Members of the Newman Grove Lions club conducted a school screening at the Newman Grove Public Schools on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. A total of 161 students were screened for sight and hearing issues.Lions Club members taking part in the activity were Randy Benson, Raymond Flood, Ray Herbert, Tom Temme, Mark Seier, Tim Rossow, Mikal Shalikow and Gene Wissenburg. Derek Benson and Theresa Wondercheck, school nurse, also helped with the screening.High tech optical scanners were used for vision screening, and a mobile audio screening system for the hearing tests. The equipment was supplied by the Nebraska Lions Foundation, and is financed totally through donations from Lions Clubs across the State of Nebraska.