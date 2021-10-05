Newman Grove held Fall Homecoming

Newman Grove High School’s Fall Homecoming ceremonies were held Saturday evening, Oct. 2, at the school gym.The Homecoming King was Isaac Potmesil, son of Todd and Jeri Potmesil. Homecoming Queen was Maria (Lu) Arru, exchange student hosted by Jason and Mandy Anderson.Other royalty candidates this year included Eylssa Cuevas, daughter of Jenelle Mostek; Bailey Busch, daughter of Katherine Busch; Morgann Johnson, daughter of Chris Fossen and Tom Johnson; and Jayson Johnson, son of Jay and Shirley Johnson.