Spirit Week underway at Boone Central

Boone Central High School is celebrating Spirit Week this week with many activities planned.

The annual Wall Decorating Contest began Sunday, Oct. 3, with each high school class decorating a wall within a two-hour span.

The walls were judged by faculty members on Monday.

Dress-up days are being held each day during Spirit Week, Oct. 4-8. Students and teachers were encouraged to participate.

A pep rally will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, and the Boone Central football team will host Wayne at 7 p.m.

Color Day will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. in the main gym, and is open to the public. This will feature banners representing all student activities and introductions of each of the seniors, followed by coronation of the king and queen.

The Color Day Dance will follow the coronation from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight.

The post-Color Day party will be from midnight to 2:30 a.m., hosted by SADD in the commons area, main, spectator and multipurpose gyms.