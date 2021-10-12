Farm 4 A Cure plans Oct. 16 fundraiser

Farm 4 A Cure, a nonprofit organization that assists area residents in need and those with health challenges, will hold a fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the St. Edward Community Center.
Live music will be provided by Gabe Walsh, Nashville musician, and a special cook-off competition is planned. This will be a free-will donation event.
