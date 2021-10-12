FFA members earn jackets

Every year, the Nebraska FFA Foundation hosts the Blue Jackets, Bright Futures scholarship program for students to earn a free FFA Jacket. This year the program had over 600 applications and awarded 383 jackets thanks to the Nebraska FFA Foundation campaign donors.

St. Edward FFA members chosen as recipients were (above, l.-r.) Xavier Standley, Tony Petersen, Mason Steensnes, Alli Brauner and and Rebekah Ketelsen.

These five students each completed an application, which included the reasons they believe FFA is important and what it means to them.