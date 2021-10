Newman Grove Public Schools received its 2021 Green Ribbon Schools Award on Friday, Oct. 1, during the Fall Homecoming pep rally.The award was presented by Audrey Webb, science education specialist with the Nebraska Department of Education.Mark Seier accepted the award on behalf of Newman Grove Schools.This award is sponsored by the United States Department of Education to recognize schools taking a comprehensive approach to “greening” their school and incorporating environmental learning with improving environmental and health impacts.