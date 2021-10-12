Schilousky receives Babcock-Buckles award

Paige Schilousky, RN, was recently awarded the third annual Babcock/Buckles Advanced Nursing Scholarship.

Schilousky is currently a Registered Nurse at Boone County Medical Clinic and also employed as needed as a charge nurse at Good Samaritan Society-Wolf Home in Albion.

She has been accepted to Clarkson College and is currently pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing degree. Following completion of her master’s degree Schilousky plans to obtain her certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Complete story in the Oct. 13 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.