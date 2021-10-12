Schmitz retires as mail carrier

On Friday afternoon, Oct. 8, a farewell celebration was held at Knotty Pine for Petersburg mail carrier Gerry Schmitz. He has been a Petersburg mail carrier for seven years. Prior to Petersburg, he carried mail at Madison.

Gerry plans to enjoy his retirement doing things that interest him. Since he lives on an acreage, he’s sure he will find plenty to keep him busy. Those attending agreed that he will be missed. He has been very conscientious. He brought mail to the house of a senior resident or someone disabled, as well as to anyone with packages too large for the box. And, he always had a friendly smile.

Schmitz was raised in Madison. His wife is Jenny and they have three children. Mason lives at home and plans to be an electrician. Hannah is studying to be a PA at Union College, and Matthew is employed in construction and lives in Columbus.