St. Edward Library receives accreditation

St. Edward Public Library was recently notified that it has received accreditation from the Nebraska Library Commission under its Public Library Accreditation Program.

The St. Edward Library received a Silver Accreditation Award that is good through December of 2024.

Vicki Fritzges, librarian, thanked local residents who helped achieve this goal by providing input through the community needs assessment.

The commission awards gold, silver and bronze accreditation based on the number of points for meeting various guidelines.