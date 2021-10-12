Village street improvement plan unchanged

The one and six year street improvement and safety meetings were included in the Oct. 5 Petersburg Village Board meeting.

The one and six year street improvement plan remains unchanged. Millings will be used in the one year plan on several streets.

The drainage ditch off of Ninth Street has been on the list for a long time, and there are other drainage issues.

Village engineer John Zwingman updated costs of all proposed projects.

Werner asked if the intersection project near the school could be removed from the list since the school is closed. There was no problem with removing this project.

Stokes signed Resolution 2021-4 authorizing the signing of the 2021 form for annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads and Classifications & Standards.

