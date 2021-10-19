Albion downtown trick-or-treat will be Oct. 29

Albion Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will again be hosting the downtown trick-or-treat event in Albion on Friday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.

Children and parents are invited to line up in costume on the north side of the courthouse before 4 p.m.

In addition to the downtown event, the Albion United Methodist Church will have a “Trunk or Treat” event after school until 4 p.m.

Harmony Homes will also have trick-or-treating at their residences after the downtown event.