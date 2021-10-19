Albion will host a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn Conference Center, 2588 Nebraska Highway 14.
You may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer is critical in determining blood donation eligibility.
Blood drive here Thursday, Oct. 21
