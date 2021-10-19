NG School Board approves new HVAC system

Newman Grove School Board accepted a proposal for a new school heating and air conditioning system for the older portion of the building serving seventh through 12th grades on Oct. 11.

The system cost will be about $300,000 and will be paid from a portion of Esser II funds through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

Contractor will be Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning of Hastings.

Superintendent Mikal Shalikow said a start date for the work is not yet known due to delays in shipping equipment. The project is intended to upgrade the older system, installed in 1997, to improve air quality.

