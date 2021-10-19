Petersburg plans ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Oct. 29

Ghosts and goblins, princesses and witches, be sure and get your costumes ready for the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat to be held on Petersburg’s Main Street on Friday,

Oct. 29, 2021.

Children are asked to meet at the downtown park at 4:30 p.m. Treats will be available for children inside the trunks or in the back of cars/pickups up and down Main Street from local businesses and residents.

Costume/Game Night

Petersburg Community Club will also be holding a new event, Costume/Game Community Night, on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Petersburg American Legion Club.

Bingo will begin at 5 p.m. There will also be card games, a cornhole game, and a free will donation hamburger meal starting at 6 p.m.