Roy Babb was recently recognized for 30 years of service to Loup Power District.Babb joined Loup in 1991 as a lineman at Fullerton. He was promoted to journeyman lineman in 1993 and was named to his current position of St. Edward local superintendent in 1994.Babb is responsible for maintenance and construction of Loup’s facilities in the St. Edward area, and directs customer service in that area. He and his wife, Shelly, are the parents of four children.