St. Edward School Board begins superintendent search

St. Edward Superintendent of Schools Justin Frederick announced his resignation at the end of his current contract term to the school board at their Oct. 11 regular meeting.

The board accepted the resignation effective June 30, 2022.

At a special meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 13, the board approved a motion to use the superintendent search service provided by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association in hiring a new superintendent.

The board also accepted the resignation of board member Shawn Gasper during the special meeting.

Mr. Frederick will be moving to Columbus.

He is completing his fourth year as superintendent at St. Edward. He started in the position in 2017. He began his teaching career at Lincoln North Star middle and high school, and later taught at Culler Middle School.

He served as K-12 principal at Chambers Public School from 2010 to 2013, and was superintendent there from 2013 until 2017.

