Newman Grove High School National Honor Society, FBLA and FFA will be holding a Trick or Treat event for the local food pantry this Sunday, Oct. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Participating households are asked to leave their porch light on and place donations in a plastic bag or box for students to pick up.
Trick or Treat for Food Panty will be Sunday in Newman Grove
