Utility repairs were planned on State Street (Highway 91) starting Thursday, Oct. 21, and continuing into Friday this week.
The eastbound lane of State Street will be closed between First and Second Streets for the utility repairs.
Traffic on Highway 91 is being detoured around the construction site.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon, Oct. 22.
Portion of State Street to be closed for utility repairs
