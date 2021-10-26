Downtown trick-or-treat will be Friday, Oct. 29

Newman Grove will host a downtown trick-or-treat event for children this Friday, Oct. 29, starting at 3:15 p.m.

The parade will start at the Veterans Memorial on Hale Avenue and go west to Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home for truck or treat. The children will then go back to Hale Avenue and head east to visit the businesses, ending at the Veterans Memorial.

A soup supper and hot dog feed will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Newman Grove Community Center.