Canadian musicians Shawn Wyckoff, left, and Maria Kaneko Miller brought their special blend of violin and flute to perform at Boone Central High School in Albion Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24.
Unfortunately, an audience of only about 20 people was on hand to greet the duo, but they received a warm welcome.
Great performance, but small crowd for Sonic Escape
