Holiday Extravaganza will be Nov. 4-7

Tis the Season to shop and celebrate in St. Edward.

St. Edward’s Annual Holiday Extravaganza and 150th Birthday celebration is Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Many businesses are having special sales Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 4-6. Check out page 16 of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune for the schedule and times.

The annual “Santa Run” will be Saturday, Nov. 6, with registration at 10 a.m. and the race starting at 1 p.m.

St. Edward’s 150th Birthday Now and Then Memorabilia Pictorial program will be held Sunday at the new Community Center at 4:30 p.m. followed by a free will offering chili feed and cake from 5-7 p.m.

