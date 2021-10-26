Local pharmacies offer COVID boosters

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available at both Albion pharmacies by appointment.

Wells Drug is offering Moderna boosters on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Pfizer boosters on Wednesdays only.

The primary (initial) vaccinations of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are also available there.

Good Life Pharmacy in Albion is offering Moderna boosters by appointment for those age 65 and older.

With the availability of vaccinations at both local pharmacies, Boone County Health Center is not offering the COVID-19 booster shots.