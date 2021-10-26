Dave Meyer of Albion was recently recognized for 45 years of service to Loup Power District.
Meyer serves as line foreman for the Albion line crew. His duties include heading up the line crew in charge of construction and maintenance of Loup’s electrical transmission and distribution system in the Albion Division.
Meyer marks 45 years with Loup Power
