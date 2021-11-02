Boone Central Public Schools will be hosting a Red Cross blood drive next Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all eligible donors are invited to attend.
The Red Cross still has an urgent need for blood and plasma donations.
Boone Central will host Nov. 10 blood drive
