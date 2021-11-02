Communities plans Nov. 11 Veterans Day programs

Area schools are planning Veterans Day programs for Thursday, Nov. 11.

At Boone Central, the program will begin at 9 a.m. in the school gym. Guest speaker will be Albion High School alumnus Aaron Wyatt.

At Newman Grove, the program starts at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gym. A sculpture by Newman Grove native Ray Anderson will be dedicated at the end of the program.

At St. Edward, the program will begin at 10 a.m. in the school gym, and Cpl. Tyson J. Kenny of the U.S. Marine Corps will be the guest speaker.