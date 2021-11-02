Cpl. Kenny to speak at St. Edward Veterans Day

Cpl. Tyson J. Kenny of the U.S. Marine Corps will be the guest speaker at the St. Edward Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the St. Edward Public Schools Gym.The Veterans Day program will begin at 10 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.A 2017 graduate of Central City High School, Cpl. Kenny attended boot camp in San Diego, CA. From there, he went to artillery school at Fort Still, OK. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton and in Japan.Corporal Kenny spent 2019-21 as marksmanship instructor at the Formal School for Marksmanship at Camp Pendleton. There he trained Marines and sailors how to handle weapons. He also traveled and competed in shooting for the Marines.