Holiday Extravaganza to feature special events

Several special events are planned during St. Edward’s annual Holiday Extravaganze this Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 4-7.The special events include the annual Santa Run on Saturday, Nov. 6. Each runner will be in Santa suits. Registration starts at 10 a.m.at the St. Edward Public Library, and the run starts at 1 p.m.Open house and ribbon cutting for a new business, Creek Valley Chiropractic, will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.• Aebleskiver Supper will be Friday, Nov. 3, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church to benefit St. Ansgar Rosenborg Lutheran Church.• Area children are invited to the Community Center on Saturday to play on the bounce houses. A Planetarium and Make Your Own Slime Workshop will also be held.• The mobile planetarium will be available on Saturday, sponsored by the library. Shows will be at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Call the library, 402-678-2204 by Thursday, Nov. 4, to reserve seats.• The “Unfinished Business Band” with Dave Williams will play for a dance at the new Community Center Saturday night. Doors open at 7 p.m.• St. Edward’s 150th Birthday Now and Then Memorabilia Pictorial program will be held Sunday at the new Community Center at 4:30 p.m., followed by a free will offering chili feed and cake from 5-7 p.m.