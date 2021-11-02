Newman Grove restaurant finds success

By Barbara SoderlinFlatwater Free PressNEWMAN GROVE — Retired teacher Laura Nelson is used to seeing her small town send its children, and its dollars, off to bigger cities.But lately, from her regular seat at the cafe table, she’s witnessed a reversal of fortune. City folks are spending their money in her hometown. “The cafe has managed to bring them up here,” she said.Business is booming for the Newman Grove City Cafe. A social network of Nebraska foodies have turned the out-of-the way spot — two hours from Lincoln or Omaha, too remote to spot on Google Street View — into a destination.Newman Grove, a 700-person town straddling the Madison County and Platte County line, doesn’t have an obvious way to create buzz. It isn’t a famed author’s hometown; there’s no National Scenic River running by, no towering rock landmark on the horizon.But it is the adopted home of Dawn and Adam Witchell. They’re native Omahans who have unexpectedly turned the town’s main drag, Hale Avenue, into a two-way street for commerce.In 2020, when many restaurants closed, City Cafe sales spiked 30%. The cafe will bust its sales record again this year.