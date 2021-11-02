Petersburg Fire Department has been notified that the Red Cross will be making free smoke detectors available to the public, both rural and village. Installation will be free.
If interested, contact the village office at 402-386-5551 to be listed or for more information.
Smoke detectors save lives and should be placed in all rooms.
Petersburg Fire Department has free smoke detectors available
