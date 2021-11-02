‘Shop Local’ registrations open in Albion

Albion businesses are now registering customers for the Albion Chamber of Commerce ”Shop Local” grand prize drawing to be held on Dec. 15, 2021.

One lucky winner will win hundreds of dollars in Albion Chamber Bucks.

Registration is being held Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, and registrations are available only with purchase from a participating buisness.

Customers must be age 15 or older to participate.

The annual Turkey Trot is coming up Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at the downtown mini-park, with registration at 8 a.m. and the run at 8:30 a.m.