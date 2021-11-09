Boone Central auction set for Nov. 21; board contracts for demolition

A large auction of surplus equipment, furnishings and fixtures from Boone Central Public Schools will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, at the former middle school in Petersburg.The auction, conducted by John Temme Auction & Realty, Inc., begins at 10 a.m. at the Petersburg site, 203 Widham Street. Auction items can be previewed Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the site.The sale includes many items from the Petersburg site, as well as surplus items from the Albion site. Several auction lines will be running at the same time on Nov. 21.All items must be removed from the site by Dec. 10.A complete auction bill can be found in this week’s Petersburg Press and next week’s (Nov. 17) Albion News/Boone County Tribune.Boone Central School Board approved a contract Monday night with Bygland Dirt Contracting for demolition of structures at the middle school site after the auction.